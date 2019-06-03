Darling returning to Mets' broadcast booth

New York Mets broadcaster Ron Darling will return to the booth Tuesday after doctors confirmed that his thyroid cancer has stabilized.

The 58-year-old former major league pitcher had surgery last month to remove a mass from his chest.

"My doctors have informed me that my thyroid cancer has been stabilized for now and that I have been cleared to return to work," Darling posted on social media Monday. "The doctors will continue to closely monitor me over the next several months to assure my progress remains on the right track."

Darling said he would be in the SNY booth in New York to call Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants alongside broadcast partners Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez.

Darling pitched 13 seasons in the majors, including nine seasons with the Mets (1983-91). The right-hander was 99-70 with a 3.50 ERA in 257 games (241 starts) with New York. He was an All-Star in 1985 and helped the Mets win a World Series championship in 1986.

--Field Level Media