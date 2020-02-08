Darling hits game-winner, Delaware top James Madison 80-78

NEWARK, Del. (AP) -- Nate Darling scored 27 points, including the game-winning shot with 2 seconds left, and Delaware beat James Madison 80-78 on Saturday to win its sixth straight.

Ryan Allen's free throw put Delaware up 78-76 with 27 seconds left, but JMU's Deshon Parker tied it with a layup. Darling scored on the next possession on a short jumper in the lane and Parker missed a layup at the buzzer.

Darling made 4 of 9 3-pointers and all nine of his free throws.

Justyn Mutts scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Kevin Anderson added 21 points for Delaware (18-7, 8-4 Colonial Athletic Association).

Parker scored 23 points and made five assists for the Dukes (9-15, 2-11). Matt Lewis scored 21 points with seven rebounds and Zach Jacobs added 16 points off the bench.

The Fightin' Blue Hens improve to 2-0 against the Dukes for the season. Delaware defeated James Madison 80-76 on January 9. Delaware plays Elon on the road on Thursday. James Madison matches up against Towson at home next Saturday.

