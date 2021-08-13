Darkest before dawn? Red Sox reinforcements are finally here

Aug. 13—The Red Sox need help. They needed help at the trade deadline when they were in first place and had won seven of their prior 10 games, and they need help even more now after losing 10 of their last 12 to fall five games out of first and right into the thick of the Wild Card scrum.

Whether it's too late or just in time, reinforcements are finally on the way.

This week the Red Sox are making major moves to shake up their roster, and more are coming on the horizon. Boston has already turned over nearly half its starting rotation, and in the coming days we could see significant changes to the lineup and bench as well.

The first domino fell on Thursday, when Tanner Houck was called up from Triple-A Worcester to rejoin the Red Sox staff. The talented rookie has been bouncing back and forth between Worcester and the big club since making his debut last fall, but he's earned his spot and will be with the team when it matters.

Houck's stuff is elite, and it was on full display again Thursday. He boasted a fastball in the mid-90s while mixing in his slider, sinker and splitter, and he used all four to keep the Rays guessing. He threw 89 pitches, 61 for strikes, and he drew 18 whiffs on 50 swings.

While he ran into trouble his third time through the order, finishing with three earned runs allowed on six hits and no walks with eight strikeouts over five-plus innings, there was a lot to like.

"He was really good," manager Alex Cora said. "He lost a battle there with (Wander) Franco in the sixth inning but overall what we were expecting. This guy's going to compete, he has great stuff, he's going to give us a chance to win."

Houck's elevation was the appetizer for the main course Saturday, when Chris Sale finally returns nearly two years to the day since his last start in the big leagues.

With Sale and Houck swapping in for Garrett Richard and Martin Perez, who were demoted to the bullpen this week, the Red Sox rotation looks a lot better than it did just days ago. Sale would presumably pitch the prospective AL Wild Card game, and if Boston reaches the ALDS a playoff rotation led by Sale and Eovaldi would have as good a 1-2 punch as you'll find among AL contenders outside of the White Sox.

And Kyle Schwarber? The Red Sox big trade deadline acquisition made his first rehab start in Worcester on Thursday as well. Though he'll eventually get work at first base, he'll initially start at DH and Cora said they hope to have him in the big league lineup "sooner rather than later."

"Help is on its way!" Xander Bogaerts exclaimed Wednesday night about the prospect of Sale and Schwarber's imminent arrival. "We obviously have some other guys on the (injured list) who have been playing good for us and knowing they're coming back soon is fun."

The upcoming roster crunch could spell the end for several players who have seen significant time through the first four months. Bobby Dalbec, who hasn't produced despite getting every opportunity, could be on his way out. Same with utility man Marwin Gonzalez, who hasn't lived up to his free agent expectations, and Franchy Cordero.

Entering Thursday those three players combined for 720 plate appearances and were batting .210 with 14 home runs, 75 RBI and a 235 to 44 strikeout to walk ratio. Swap in Schwarber, Christian Arroyo and maybe Yairo Munoz, who is hitting .312 in triple-A and had a 32-game hit streak through Wednesday night, and suddenly Boston's offense looks a lot more potent.

As for the bullpen, even though nobody like Craig Kimbrel is walking through those doors, Boston has added a lot of arms. Between Hansel Robles and Austin Davis at the trade deadline, Richards and Perez from the rotation and soon Ryan Brasier, Matt Andriese and Darwinzon Hernandez from the IL, Cora won't have any shortage of options at his disposal. The key is finding the right six or seven guys before it gets too late.

Will all of these moves make Boston a World Series favorite? No, but now that the cavalry is here the Red Sox are as well equipped as they've been all season. Only time will tell if it'll be enough.

Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.