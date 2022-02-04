‘It’s such a dark winter for the Blackhawks’: Furious fans ask for refunds, throw out apparel and cite dismay at Blackhawks chairman’s comments

Kyle Bokota was dozing off while streaming the now-infamous Blackhawks town hall meeting when comments from team chairman Rocky Wirtz drew his attention back to the screen.

When asked Wednesday by The Athletic reporter Mark Lazerus what the team has done to prevent sexual assaults such as the one reported by former Hawks prospect Kyle Beach, Wirtz heatedly refused to answer the question, snapping, “That’s none of your business.”

Bokota, a 22-year-old Crown Point, Indiana, native and fan of the Blackhawks since childhood, couldn’t believe the rather bland town hall had taken such a turn — especially on an important and easy to anticipate question.

“I thought it was frankly, if anything, a little bit of a soft way to allow the team to sort of pump themselves up and express simply and succinctly what basic steps they’ve taken,” he said. “I was rather furious at the moment to hear that answer.”

Wirtz’s response caused a firestorm from Chicagoans and hockey fans across the country, with angry and disappointed supporters, already let down by a subpar season, calling for Wirtz to step down in social media posts. Sports marketing experts said the team has a PR nightmare on its hands, and have likely been hurriedly calling brand partners to reassure them.

“If this thing doesn’t go away like they want it to, it could really become a problem for the Blackhawks organization for a period of time,” said Larry Mann, a partner at rEvolution, a Chicago-based sports marketing and media firm.

Wirtz’s angry response to Lazerus punctuated a troubling series of events that began in 2010 when former team video coach Brad Aldrich reportedly sexually assaulted Beach. A law firm hired by the Blackhawks to investigate amid increasing public scrutiny found that Hawks officials delayed reporting the allegations about Aldrich to the team’s human resources department until after the Hawks won the Stanley Cup and that the team paid Aldrich severance to resign.

When Lazerus asked Wirtz about Beach, it was a forward-looking question about how the franchise plans to protect players in the future. Wirtz angrily responded that he’s not going to “talk about what happened.” He cut off his son, Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz, who tried to jump in.

“You don’t work for the company,” Wirtz said, according to video of the incident and a recounting by Lazerus. “If somebody in the company asks that question, we’ll answer it.”

Mann questioned how Wirtz could have not been prepared for that question, adding that Rocky Wirtz will have to be the face of the scandal and should offer continued apologies.

“It’s a terrible look from the organization,” Mann said.

Rocky Wirtz apologized in a statement later Wednesday, writing that his response to two questions “crossed the line.” He also referred to a response to Tribune reporter Phil Thompson when he angrily refused to engage on questions on the same topic.

The Blackhawks have seen a decline in attendance this season, according to ESPN attendance records, likely in part due to COVID, though fans cite disappointing play as well. The team had been regularly averaging more than 21,000 per game between 2010 and 2018 in the wake of Stanley Cup wins in 2010, 2013 and 2015. But that average is down to about 17,900 so far this year.

“I’m not watching much but I’m periodically tuning in, and I will see a lot of empty seats,” said Brett McNeil, who was a partial season ticket holder for 10 years before giving up the tickets.

McNeil decided to stop buying the ticket package when the tickets grew more pricey as the team declined. But as someone with a longtime relationship to the team, he was disappointed in Wirtz’s handling of the question from Lazerus.

“It’s such a dark winter for the Blackhawks,” he said. “They are a horrible team. They are stained. They are clearly hamstrung by their owner. They have a logo that will have to go at some point. Nothing is good on West Madison Street.”

In response to a Tribune request for fan reaction, Blackhawks die-hards responded in droves, with dozens of messages clamoring about their disappointment. A fan told of getting rid of their remaining Blackhawks apparel. Another messaged a copy of a letter sent to a ticket rep asking for a refund on a partial season ticket package, writing that Wirtz’s “disgusting response” in the town hall cemented the decision.

Some survivors of sexual assault who were longtime fans of the team talked about the deep hurt in hearing Wirtzbrush off such a serious matter.

For Pat Navin, a survivor of sexual abuse by a Catholic priest, Wirtz’s words reminded him of similarly unsatisfactory responses from church leaders about his abuse.

“He can’t even fathom what happened and what it means to Kyle Beach,” Navin said. “It just makes me angry all over again.”

Navin, 64, recalls listening to Blackhawks games as a child via a transistor radio under his pillow. But he can no longer support the team.

“I’m not going to give them anything,” he said. “I’m not going to go to a game. I’m not going to watch a game.”

