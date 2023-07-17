Dark Nme romps in Rainbow Futurity, sets track record at 400 yards

RUIDOSO, NEW MEXICO — Quarter horse racing may have its next superstar in Dark Nme.

On Sunday afternoon, the talented 2-year-filly, an Oklahoma-bred daughter of Relentless won the 400-yard, Grade 1 Rainbow Futurity at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino in a record time of 19.028 seconds. The previous record was held by Empessum in 2021 with a time of 19.149 seconds.

To put Dark Nme's record in perspective, Empressum is still racing, has won 20 of 27 career starts and nearly won the Triple Crown for 3-year-olds in Ruidoso in 2021, winning the Ruidoso and Rainbow Derbies and qualifying for the All American Derby.

"Great horse, she is a great horse and she is getting better and better all the time," said owner Willie Garcia of TYKHE Racing LLC. "She broke great and was just amazing in this race."

Dark Nme won by 3 1/2 lengths over One Valiant Love and Trane Station V. One Valiant Love and Trane Station V finished in a dead heat for second. The Rainbow Futurity is for 2-year-olds.

Dark NME returned $2.80 to win for her loyal backers.

Dark Nme capped a brilliant weekend for trainer Francisco Calderon and trainer Santos Carrizales. The two combined to win Saturday's Rainbow Derby for 3-year-old quarter horses.

"Dark Nme is a talented horse in so many regards," Calderon said. "She's a really light filly and she breaks so well from the gate. It's a real a blessing to be the jockey on this horse. We have a great team that works hard and I'm grateful."

Dark Nme won the 400-yard Rainbow Futurity on Sunday at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino in a record time of 19.028 seconds. The winning jockey was Francisco Calderon and the winning trainer was Santos Carrizales, Jr.

Dark Nme, who started from the No. 7 post in Sunday's race, has won all five of her starts in her career and in the qualifying trial for the Rainbow Futurity, she won by 3 1/4 lengths. In April, Dark Nme won a stakes race at Remington Park in Oklahoma by 2 1/2 lengths.

Dark Nme will look to win the final leg of the Quarter Triple Crown, the 440-yard All American Futurity, which is held on Labor Day. But she will first have to qualify for the world's most prestigious quarter horse race in the trials in August, two weeks before the final.

"It's an exciting time to be with this horse," Calderon said. "She gives her very best each time out."

Rainbow Derby

Sicario V's 2022 2-year-old campaign was one of near misses, including a second-place finish in the All American Futurity. But 2023 has been all about winning.

On Saturday in the Grade 1, 440-yard Rainbow Derby, Sicario V rolled to a length and a half win in a time of 21.432 seconds for Carrizales, Jr. and Calderon.

"He's a calm horse, but when he gets to that gate, he's a game horse," Calderon said. "The last 50 yards of the race, I just let him cruise, he was great in this race. He's a great horse to ride."

Owner Samuel Valeriano said Sicario V will be pointed to the trials for the All American Derby in August.

Sicario V won the Grade 1, 440-yard Rainbow Derby on Saturday at Ruidoso Downs Race Track & Casino. The winning jockey was Francisco Calderon.

Rainbow Oaks

It's been a successful summer for 3-year-old filly Ezee Monee, a Texas-bred daughter of One Fabulous Eagle. She won her trial to qualify for the Ruidoso Derby, where she eventually finished fourth.

Then she won her trial to qualify for the 440-yard Rainbow Oaks, a race restricted to fillies and on Saturday she kept the momentum going by winning the Grade 1 race in a time of 21.361 seconds.

Ezee Money now owns five wins from 11 starts for trainer Jaime Aldavaz and owner Isidoro Esparza. The winning jockey was Adrian Ramos, who has been aboard Ezee Money throughout the Ruidoso meet.

"She's run really well this summer," Ramos said. "She's maturing all the time and she's really competitive. She finished strong to win the Oaks and hopefully she can finish the summer strong in Ruidoso."

Ezee Monee wins the Grade 1, 440-yard Rainbow Oaks on Saturdya at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino.

