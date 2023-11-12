Dark night in Death Valley: Florida football unravels late in loss to No. 19 LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Florida football suffered another dent to its bowl eligibility hopes, falling 52-35 to No. 19 LSU before 102,321 at Tiger Stadium,

The Florida Gators (5-5, 3-4 SEC) dropped their third straight and will need to win one of its final two games to clinch bowl eligibility for a fifth straight season. UF finishes the season at No. 15 Missouri (Nov. 18) and home against No. 4 Florida State (Nov. 25).

Death Valley was a death knell to UF's defense. Once again, Florida struggled defensively, giving up 39 or more points for its fourth straight game Florida surrendered 701 yards against LSU's high-powered offense, the most in program history.

Here are three takeaways from the Florida loss:

Florida football defense has no answers to stop LSU QB Jayden Daniels

There were questions as to whether LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels would play entering the week after going into concussion protocol following a hit from Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner. Daniels not only played, but played other-worldly, finishing with 372 yards passing and 3 TDs and 234 yards rushing and two rushing TDs.

Daniels scored on touchdown runs of 85 and 51 yards while passing for TDs of 6 and 37 yards. With Florida up 28-24 in the third quarter, Daniels got the raucous crowd at Death Valley back into the game with a 51-yard TD. Then, after UF cut LSU's lead to 38-35 early in the fourth quarter, Daniels lofted a 37-yard touchdown pass to Brian Thomas Jr., giving LSU a 45-35 lead with 9:14 remaining.

Daniels connected with Thomas again on a 7-yard TD pass with 2:25 left to salt away the game.

Daniels became the first FBS quarterback to throw for 350 yards and rush for 200 yards in the same game, and just the second SEC quarterback in history to pass and throw for more than 200 yards in the same game. The first was Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel in 2013.

UF football RB Trevor Etienne shines in return to home state

Etienne helped keep Florida in the game with 18 rushes for 99 yards and 3 TDs. A Jennings, La., native, Etienne scored on a 7-yard TD run with 4:30 left in the second quarter to cut LSU's lead to 17-14.

In the third quarter, Etienne followed up a nifty 18-yard run with a 21-yard TD, cutting LSU's lead to 24-21 with 9:37 left in the third quarter. Etienne added a 5-yard TD with 10:27 left in the fourth quarter to cut LSU's lead to 38-35.

Florida defense up and down in the first half

After surrendering an LSU touchdown drive to start the game, Florida's defense came up with a goal stand later in the first quarter, with linebacker Derek Wingo and freshman defensive lineman Kelby Collins coming to stuff LSU running back Josh Williams. But in the second quarter, with LSU up 10-7, Daniels sprung free for an 85-yard TD touchdown run. LSU gained 342 yards of offense in the first half, with Daniels accounting for 296 of those on 139 yards rushing and 157 yards passing.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football falls at LSU Tigers