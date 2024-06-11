In the Dark: Manchester United aware of backlash if they sack Ten Hag

In the Dark: Manchester United aware of backlash if they sack Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag remains in the dark about his future as Manchester United manager.

Despite winning his second trophy in two years as manager 17 days ago, Manchester United have met with potential managerial candidates to assess as part of their end-of-season review.

The club has been slammed by former midfielder, Gordon Strachan, for mistreating Ten Hag, who remains out of the loop.

According to the Daily Mail, Ineos know they risk a backlash from fans if they sack Ten Hag; it would be a far from ideal start for the new co-owners and manager.

We know that most United fans want Ten Hag to stay following an array of polls shared online, including our very own which you can still vote on.

Loading ...

Loading ...

Managerial candidates dropping out

Embed from Getty Images

Managerial candidates are dropping out of the race for the United job, if you believe everything written. They include Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino and Gareth Southgate.

So, we’re left with Thomas Frank? No thanks.

Ten Hag has one year left to run on his contract and with the candidates in the running, I don’t see the point in sacking him now when he deserves a shot at a third season.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

In the Dark: Manchester United aware of backlash if they sack Ten Hag

Jun 11 2024, 9:49

‘Unfair’ – Former Manchester United midfielder hits out at club for Ten Hag mistreatment

Jun 11 2024, 8:52

Dutch duo linked with Manchester United suffer Euro 2024 injury blows

Jun 11 2024, 8:07