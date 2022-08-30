Wide receiver Darius Slayton said on Monday that he wouldn’t be surprised if he did not make the Giants’ initial 53-man roster, but he doesn’t have to go looking for other work yet.

Slayton was not one of the players dropped by the Giants ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. Slayton could still be on the move if the Giants decide to make additions on the waiver wire or free agent market, but his chances of being there on opening day look better than they did to start the week.

The Giants did release wide receiver C.J. Board, guard Jamil Douglas, tackle Will Holden, defensive end Jalyn Holmes, and quarterback Davis Webb.

They also waived running back Jashaun Corbin; wide receivers Alex Bachman and Jaylon Moore; tight end Austin Allen; offensive linemen Garrett McGhin and Roy Mbaeteka; defensive linemen David Moa and Ryan Anderson; linebacker Quincy Roche; cornerbacks Khalil Dorsey, Darren Evans, Zyon Gilbert and Harrison Hand; and safeties Nate Meadors and Trenton Thompson.

Darius Slayton sticks around as Giants set initial roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk