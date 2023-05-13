Darius Slayton savagely trolls Cardinals after they poke fun at Daniel Jones

The Arizona Cardinals released their 2023 regular season schedule on Thursday night and did so in a unique way. They compared each of their opponents to an unflattering or ironic song.

For the New York Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones, that song was “Trip” by Ella Mai.

The comparison was actually quite amusing but it did rub some the wrong way. Among those was Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton, who had previously warned that Jones slander will no longer be tolerated.

In response to the Cardinals’ jab, Slayton went nuclear and turned their own game against them.

Fatality.

The Cardinals, of course, are one of 12 NFL teams that have never won the Super Bowl. They have just one appearance in The Big Game over the course of their history — a heartbreaking 27-23 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009.

Following the reaction to Slayton’s savage burn, he was quick to remind people about the rules.

Idk why people continue to do this i have said on multiple occasions Daniel jones slander will not be tolerated https://t.co/pt1U7Ecw8O — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) May 12, 2023

The Giants and Cardinals will square off in Week 2 of the upcoming season at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona which is, ironically, the sight of the biggest win in Giants franchise history (Super Bowl XLII over the not-so-perfect New England Patriots).

