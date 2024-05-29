Darius Slayton returns to Giants amid contract dispute

New York Giants veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton, who was absent for the team’s first three OTAs this spring, was in attendance for Tuesday’s session at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

Slayton has been angling for a contract extension but decided to show perhaps due to the influx of talent the team has brought in at wide receiver this offseason.

Darius Slayton only missed 3 OTA's. He's there today. pic.twitter.com/9QbXjTlu3C — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) May 28, 2024

General manager Joe Schoen used the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft to snare LSU stud Malik Nabers and inked veteran Allen Robinson in free agency.

That is in addition to the young core of wideouts the team has already surrounded Slayton with in recent seasons, most notably Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, Isaiah Hodgins, and Bryce Ford-Wheaton.

Slayton, a fifth-round pick out of Auburn back in 2019, has been quarterback Daniel Jones’ top target much of the time together.

Slayton signed a two-year, $12 million deal last spring that included a $3.5 million signing bonus and $4.9 million in guaranteed money.

This year, Slayton will earn a base salary of $2.5 million with a roster bonus of $2.6 million (which he’s already collected) along with a workout bonus of $350k. Slayton’s cap hit for this year is $8.1 million and the dead cap hit is listed at $4.35 million.

Slayton is attempting to extend his Giants’ career, contending he could have signed lengthier offers last offseason with other clubs.

