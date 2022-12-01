Wide receiver Darius Slayton was added to the Giants’ injury report on Thursday.

Slayton missed the team’s practice session because of an illness. His status for Sunday’s game against the Commanders will be updated on Friday when the Giants issue their injury designations for the week.

Another member of the wide receiver group is also on the injury report. Richie James was a limited participant with a knee injury on Thursday after sitting out of Wednesday’s practice.

Slayton and James were the team’s leading receivers in their Thanksgiving loss to the Cowboys.

Guard Joshue Ezeudu (neck), cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee), and guard Shane Lemieux (toe) missed practice for the second straight day. Running back Gary Brightwell (illness) joined James in going from out of practice to limited participation and cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (concussion) was bumped from limited work to full participation.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck), tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye), center Jon Feliciano (neck), safety Dane Belton (clavicle), linebacker Carter Coughlin (thigh), cornerback Darnay Holmes (shoulder), and cornerback Fabian Moreau (oblique) remained in the limited category.

Darius Slayton out of practice, Richie James limited for Giants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk