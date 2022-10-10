Darius Slayton, Oshane Ximines were highest-graded Giants in Week 5

The New York Giants rallied on Sunday in London, coming back from two touchdowns down to defeat the Green Bay Packers, 27-22.

With injuries piling up, the team was forced to rely on some unlikely heroes. One of those was wide receiver Darius Slayton, who caught six passes for 79 yards and earned a 89.6 grade from Pro Football Focus, the team’s highest mark of the week.

Just behind Slayton on the offensive side of the ball were left tackle Andrew Thomas (75.3), guard Mark Glowinski (74.5) and running back Saquon Barkley (72.1).

Other notable offensive grades belong to quarterback Daniel Jones (69.8), tight end Daniel Bellinger (67.5) and right tackle Evan Neal (56.4).

The lowest-graded Giants on offense were tight end Tanner Hudson (52.0) and center Jon Feliciano (39.4).

Defensively, edge rusher Oshane Ximines, who recorded the game-sealing sack, led the charge with a grade of 80.6. He was followed by edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (75.0), linebacker Jaylon Smith (73.3) and nose tackle Dexter Lawrence (70.6).

Other notable defensive grades include safety Julian Love (70.5), cornerback Nick McCloud (61.5) and safety Xavier McKinney (44.7).

The lowest-graded Giants defenders were linebacker Jihad Ward (43.3) and safety Dane Belton (34.1).

The highest-graded special teams player was Cam Brown (91.0).

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire