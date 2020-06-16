Darius Slayton feels “growing” connection with Daniel Jones

The 2019 season was a strong one for rookie wide receivers as they caught 110 touchdowns to set a post-merger record for a single season.

Some of the top producers were drafted early, including Titans first-round pick A.J. Brown. No one had more touchdown catches than Brown, but a late-round pick matched Brown’s output.

Darius Slayton caught eight touchdowns to tie Brown and provide a lot of return on the fifth-round pick the Giants used to bring him to the team. The hope is that Slayton, who had 48 catches for 740 yards overall, will continue to progress alongside fellow 2019 rookie Daniel Jones and Slayton said his connection with Jones is “growing” after offseason workouts.

As that grows, Slayton believes his confidence will be growing as well.

“My confidence is something that built as the year went on last year,” Slayton said, via the team’s website. “Hopefully this year, I’ll be able to hit it Week 1 running. It’s mostly internal. It’s just all in your head to me. Especially for receivers, to get the ball you’ve got to catch it, catch it low, high, behind you. I think it just starts from having unwavering faith in your hands basically.”

The more faith Jones has in Slayton’s hands, the more likely it is that the two players can put up the kind of numbers needed to lift the Giants Offense to where it needs to be if the team is going to find their way to its second winning season since 2012.

