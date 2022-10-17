Darius Slayton discusses clutch Giants offense, and why the team hasn't needed 'flashy' statistics to win | Giants News Conference

The New York Giants are perhaps the biggest surprise of the 2022 NFL season. It was easy for some to dismiss them as a fluke early on, but after consecutive wins over the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens, the Giants find themselves at 5-1, and more importantly, an undeniable contender. WR Darius Slayton spoke to the media Monday, explaining how the Giants haven't needed 'flashy' numbers to win games this season, as well as the overall resilience of the offense.