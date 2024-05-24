Darius Slayton, Darren Waller remain away from Giants

As the New York Giants continue to plow through their offseason workout program, two prominent offensive veterans remain absent.

Tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Darius Slayton were not in attendance again during Thursday’s practice at the Quest Diagnostics Training Canter.

Waller has been away from the team while he ponders his football future while Slayton is gunning for a contract extension. Last season, Waller was second on the team with 52 receptions. Slayton was third with 50.

“They are not. No,” said head coach Brian Daboll when asked if either player was in the building on Thursday.

The Giants are likely giving Waller until June 1 to make his decision as the salary cap charge situation changes then.

“I would say the same thing I said last month, let Darren take what he needs to take and once the decision is made, we’ll go from there,” Daboll said. “we have conversations, obviously, but when Darren makes his decision, that’s what we’ll go with.”

Slayton is on the second leg of a two-year, $12 million deal but wants the Giants to commit for longer as he had other opportunities last summer and chose to stay with the team.

“I’ve spoken to Slay,” said Daboll, who said the conversations have been ‘fine.’ “So, again, this is voluntary. If he wants to be here, great. If there’s anyone that doesn’t want to be here, that’s their choice, that’s why it’s voluntary.”

Slayton has been the Giants’ leading receiver since the team selected him out of Auburn in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft. They have been building up their wide receiver corps the past few seasons, so his importance has dwindled a bit heading into this offseason.

Daboll was asked if he saw any resolution to either situation anytime soon.

“I would say whenever they decide, they decide. Darius is obviously under contract, so, again, whenever it comes up, we’ll deal with it then,” he said.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire