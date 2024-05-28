Darius Slayton back with Giants for Tuesday's practice

Wide receiver Darius Slayton is back with the Giants.

Slayton has been away from the team throughout their offseason program because he is looking for a new or revised deal from the team. Slayton said earlier this month that he was confident that the situation would be resolved soon because there was continuous communication between his camp and the team and Monday did bring a new development.

There's been no word of any agreement, but Slayton was present for Tuesday's OTA practice. A picture gallery on the team's website shows Slayton in uniform catching a pass during the workout.

Slayton joined the Giants as a 2019 fifth-round pick and he has been their leading receiver in four of his five seasons. That includes the 50-catch, 770-yard campaign he had in 2023.