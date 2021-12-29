Darius Slay's appeal for Asante Samuel to be a Hall of Famer

Slay's appeal for Asante Samuel to be a Hall of Famer originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

He wasn’t asked. In typical Darius Slay fashion, it was completely unprompted.

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay opened his Wednesday afternoon media availability by shouting out the last Pro Bowl Eagles cornerback before himself.

“Shoutout to my boy Asante Samuel,” Slay said. “My boy should be in the Hall of Fame.”

Samuel responded on Twitter, “Big salute to my boy @bigplay24slay,” to which Slay responded, “Yes sir!! It’s a must u get in there.”

Slay and Asante Samuel only overlapped in the NFL for one year. In 2013, Slay was a rookie with the Lions and Samuel was in his final 11th and final season playing for the Falcons.

But the two remain close, and Slay laid out the case that Samuel should be enshrined in Canton.

Samuel had 23 interceptions in four seasons with the Eagles and 51 in his career, including 22 with the Patriots and six with the Falcons.

He had 10 pick-6’s, including an NFL-record four in the postseason. His 10 total interception return touchdowns are 5th-most in NFL history, behind Hall of Famers Rod Woodson, Darren Sharper, Aeneas Williams and Charles Woodson.

His 58 total INTs, including seven in the postseason, are tied for 21st-most in NFL history with Eric Allen, another former Eagles cornerback who should be in the Hall of Fame. He led the NFL in interceptions in both 2006 and 2009.

It’s notable that only five cornerbacks over the last 50 years have had more INTs than Samuel: Dave Brown (62), Everson Walls (61), Aeneas Williams (61), Darrell Green (60) and Samuel’s former Patriots teammate, Ty Law (59).

Samuel has been eligible for the Hall since 2019. He was on the initial list of nominees in both 2020 and 2021 but has not advanced past the first stage.

Slay, like Samuel, is a four-time Pro Bowler and one-time 1st-team all-pro. He’s led the NFL in INTs once - with the Lions in 2017 - and has 23 interceptions in nine seasons. He has three INTs this year and has scored three touchdowns.

Asked about his own Hall of Fame chances, Slay took the conversation back to Samuel:

“Oh man, shoot, not yet, but I’m working. You know?” he said. “But a guy like Asante Samuel, he’s been a four-time all-pro (actually three-time), four-time Pro Bowler, 51 career interceptions, over 400 tackles and he ain’t first ballot? Shoot, I’m still looking like, ‘Damn, can I even knock on the door? At least?

“Because he's doubling my picks right now and he did that in 11 years. If you can’t get in there like that, it’s going to be hard for me to get in there, too.

"Shoot, we need to figure a way out. With the Hall of Fame, I don’t know how it operates, but if I need 51 picks, shoot, I ain’t gonna play that long.”