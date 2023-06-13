Darius Slay on working with Matt Patricia: ‘It’s another day at the office’

The NFL is a business and as the Eagles work towards a return trip to the Super Bowl, Darius Slay and Matt Patricia are quietly working to mend some broken fences.

Slay was traded to Philadelphia because he wanted to win and mostly due to his fractured relationship with the then Detroit Lions head coach.

Slay departed the Lions in 2020 and mentioned not being able to “respect Patricia as a man” after the incident, but the two are now cordial for the betterment of the team.

Philadelphia hired the former Lions head coach and Patriots coordinator as a senior defensive assistant, and he’ll be tasked when helping defensive coordinator Sean Desai complete each week’s gameplan.

Slay was back in Detroit for Calvin Johnson’s first annual golf tournament and this to say about Patricia to Jenna Malinowski of the Detroit Free Press.

“It’s another day at the office,” Slay said. “We both got the same goal, just going out there to compete and win a championship, so that’s the main focus.”

When Nick Sirianni announced that Patricia would be added to his staff, the Eagles’ head coach made it clear that he’d spoken to Slay and Patricia about their situation, noting, “I know that it’ll be a good working relationship for us.”

