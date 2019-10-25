Darius Slay won’t play on Sunday

Lions cornerback Darius Slay said this week that he “personally wouldn’t care” if the Lions traded him before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline and he’s played his final game as a member of the team in the event they do send him packing.

Slay has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Giants. He missed all three days of practice this week with a hamstring injury.

Slay’s comments came as he discussed the team’s decision to trade safety Quandre Diggs to the Seahawks earlier this week. It’s not the first time Slay’s expressed dissatisfaction with the organization this year, although his offseason absence from team activities was tied to a desire to extend his contract that may no longer be in place.

The Lions also ruled out defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot) and cornerback Amani Oruwariye (knee). Defensive tackle Damon Harrison (groin) is listed as questionable.