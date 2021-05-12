Darius Slay switched teams last year and he’ll be switching numbers this year.

The Eagles announced on Wednesday that Slay will wear No. 2 this season. He wore No. 24 after coming to the Eagles in a trade last year, No. 23 for his final six seasons with the Lions, and No. 30 during his rookie season.

Slay is the second Eagles player to take advantage of a rule change allowing players other than quarterbacks, kickers, and punters to wear single digits. As noted by Peter King in this week’s Football Morning in America and confirmed by the Eagles, first-round wideout Devonta Smith will stick with the No. 6 he wore while at Alabama.

If any other Eagles want to switch to a single-digit jersey, the team has No. 3 and No. 9 available. They retired No. 5 for Donovan McNabb in 2013.

Darius Slay will wear No. 2 in 2021 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk