Darius Slay: Super Bowl a chance to stamp yourself as a great one

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay has been to Pro Bowls and he’s been named an All-Pro, but his 10-year NFL career has not included the greatest team achievement available.

That can change on Sunday in Arizona. Slay will be part of the effort to hold the Chiefs offense in check as the Eagles try to win the Super Bowl and he knows that being part of a group that can pull off the victory is something that will boost his individual profile.

“These are the ones that kind of stamp yourself,” Slay said, via EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “A lot of the great cornerbacks got great accolades and played in big, major games and made big plays. . . . All kinds of stuff can happen in big moments like that.”

Slay spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Lions and went through a lot of losing, so he had to wait quite a while to play in games like this. A win on Sunday would make for a nice cap on that journey.

