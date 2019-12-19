Darius Slay still wants new deal, says “we’ll see” what happens in offseason

Lions cornerback Darius Slay‘s push for a new contract this year led him to skip the team’s offseason work before reporting to training camp on time.

Slay never got the new deal and wasn’t thrilled with the team’s decision to trade safety Quandre Diggs during the season, so he probably expected to get questions about his plans for the coming offseason. Slay said “of course” he still wants a new deal and that he expects to be in Detroit because he’s under contract for another season, but otherwise won’t make any predictions about what will happen come the offseason.

“I’m going to play ball,” Slay said, via the Detroit Free Press. “We’ll see when that time gets here, but we’ll see.”

The Lions defense has struggled this season, which didn’t stop Slay from landing a Pro Bowl berth for the third straight season but could lead to a move if it leads to big changes on that side of the ball before next season.