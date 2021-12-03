Darius Slay still holds the Lions 2014 playoff loss to Dallas against the Cowboys and the officials

You can take Darius Slay out of Detroit, but you can’t take the Lions heart out of the Pro Bowl cornerback.

Slay stood up for his old team and an old wound on the franchise in a recent podcast appearance. He is still upset about the Lions playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the 2014 playoffs.

“I hate the Cowboys,” Slay said with a smile. “They cheated us in the 2014 playoffs.”

The Cowboys prevailed on a controversial call where the officials waved off a clear pass interference call on Dallas without any explanation. Slay was a starting cornerback and key player on that Lions team, arguably the best team the organization has fielded this century.

Host Bryant McFadden was taken aback, but Slay continued,

“When that (official) ran onto the field and pulled the flag, they cheated us.”

He still holds it against the Cowboys organization. Slay, now with the Eagles, said he had no interest in being potentially traded to Dallas.

“I heard Dallas wanted to trade for me and I said, ‘Nah I ain’t going there”.

It’s no wonder that Slay remains a popular player in Detroit even though the Lions traded him to Philadelphia after the 2019 season.