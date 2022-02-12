Darius Slay on Steven Nelson returning to the Eagles, earning a huge payday in free agency

The plan for the Eagles this offseason is to the assets General Manager Howie Roseman has accumulated, and provide Nick Sirianni with dynamic talent on both sides of the ball.

The first opportunity will come in NFL free agency and one of the top cornerbacks on the market is already on the Philadelphia roster.

The Eagles need talented playmakers on defense and Nelson could again provide that valuable experience at cornerback, opposite Darius Slay.

After signing a modest one-year, $4 million deal last summer, Nelson will again test NFL free agency again this offseason, and Slay is hopeful that he remains with the Eagles, but wants his teammate to land a large contract regardless.

“I appreciate him picking us because I told him ‘If you come over here, we can do this thing together,’ and I hope I did a good job of helping him earn some money this offseason,” Slay said to Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “But I hope it’s with us.”

Following his first four seasons with the Chiefs, Nelson joined the Steelers as a big-money free-agent signing prior to the 2019 campaign, and he started all 30 games he played, with three interceptions, 17 passes defended, and 109 total tackles.

With Philadelphia, Nelson logged 50 total tackles in 16 games started, amassing 1 interception, and 7 passes defended.

If Nelson is looking for another big-money deal, he’ll likely have to look elsewhere, but at a valuable team-friendly rate with incentives, the veteran cornerback would be a welcome signing regardless of Howie Roseman likely landing another cornerback in the first round.

