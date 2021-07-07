Cornerback Steven Nelson has not found a new team since being released by the Steelers in March, but one NFC East corner would like to see Nelson become his teammate this season.

Eagles corner Darius Slay posted a message on Twitter Tuesday that was directed at Nelson and said “that green will look good on ya” in reference to Philly’s uniform color. Nelson replied that “it could all be so simple my man.”

The suggestion from that reply is that Nelson would be up for joining forces with Slay as long as the Eagles hit the right price. There have been reports this offseason that the Eagles are interested in Nelson, but that they have different views on the right compensation.

Slay is the clear No. 1 corner for the Eagles and there’s little else settled in a group that also includes Kevon Seymour, Avonte Maddox, Craig James, fourth-round pick Zech McPhearson, and others.

Darius Slay to Steven Nelson: Eagles green would look good on you originally appeared on Pro Football Talk