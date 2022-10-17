Darius Slay shares how creating takeaways has helped power Eagles' 6-0 start
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay shares how creating takeaways has helped power the Eagles' 6-0 start to the 2022 NFL regular season.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay shares how creating takeaways has helped power the Eagles' 6-0 start to the 2022 NFL regular season.
Cooper Rush's win streak ends as the Eagles beat the Cowboys to stay undefeated, Mahomes Magic runs out as Josh Allen and the Bills bust the Chiefs in KC, Tom Brady went bonkers during Tampa's loss to the lowly Steelers, a Giants player cried tears of joy after beating the Ravens NFL: Sauce Gardner trolls the Packers with cheesehead after the Jets win in Green Bay, the Falcons remain undefeated against the spread and the Yankees force pivotal Game 5 against the Guardians in the ALDS,
The Eagles intercepted Cooper Rush three times, ending the Cowboys’ Cinderella story as the clock struck midnight. C.J. Gardner-Johnson had two interceptions — one after returning from a hand injury — and Darius Slay one as Philadelphia remained undefeated. The Eagles led 20-0, gave up 17 unanswered points and won 26-17 to move to 6-0. [more]
Bailey Zappe not only played fantastic against the Browns on Sunday, the Patriots rookie QB also made some NFL history in New England's 38-15 win.
Tom Brady was seen yelling at his offensive lineman near the end of a lackluster first half for the Buccaneers offense against the Steelers.
The MMQB's Albert Breer says Mac Jones' relationship with the Patriots "got a little sideways" over the last couple of months due to the team's changes on offense.
Here's a roundup of reaction from Patriots players and head coach Bill Belichick to Bailey Zappe's performance in New England's Week 6 win over the Browns.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New York Post, Kraft invited guests to [more]
Bill Belichick made some history in Cleveland on Sunday.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson was sent to the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks in the middle of Sunday's game after exchanging words with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey.
Following Alabama's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide have now dropped to No. 6 in the latest AP Poll. They were previously at No. 3.
Kool-Aid McKinstry could have been Alabama’s hero Saturday night. Leading Tennessee by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide cornerback intercepted a fourth-down pass from Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone before returning it to the Alabama 18-yard line. Thinking he had iced the game, an exuberant McKinstry blew kisses to a stunned Tennesee faithful inside Neyland Stadium.
What does your top 5 look like this week?
The Chiefs and Bills were neck-and-neck all afternoon. Here’s a look at some things that made the difference in what became a Buffalo victory and Kansas City loss.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is tough to take down. It's easier if you break the rules.
There's a new No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after Alabama was upset by Tennessee. Georgia takes the top spot ahead of Ohio State.
Bill Belichick hilariously denies a game ball from Brenden Schooler on the sidelines.
Barkley's decision let the Giants end the game on their own terms.
Everything you need to know about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers
Injuries haunted the San Francisco 49ers in their loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
The Giants have shown tremendous improvement in Brian Daboll's first year as head coach, and Rob Gronkowski doesn't seemed surprised at all by his success in New York.