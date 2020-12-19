Darius Slay ruled out for Eagles Week 15 matchup vs. the Cardinals

The Philadelphia Eagles will face Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins without Darius Slay after the team announced that the cornerback did not travel to Arizona.

Slay’s been in the concussion protocol since taking a knee to the head against the Saints and despite practicing on a limited basis this week, Philadelphia’s star cornerback will be out.

The Eagles also announced that Grayland Arnold and Jason Huntley are also out with injuries.

With Slay and Avonte Maddox out, Jalen Mills could move from safety to cornerback opposite undrafted rookie, Michael Jacquet.

Nickel Robey-Coleman will man the slot, while Marcus Epps and K’von Wallace could get the call at safety.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), safety/special teamer Rudy Ford (hamstring), and cornerback Michael Jacquet (hamstring) are all set to play after missing time with their injuries.

