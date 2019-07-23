Darius Slay to report to Lions camp on time

The Lions are 2-for-2 on getting veterans looking for new contracts to show up for camp without them.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, cornerback Darius Slay will report to training camp on time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Slay had skipped the team’s mandatory minicamp in hopes of landing an upgraded deal.

He has two years left on his current contract, worth nearly $24 million.

The Lions also avoided any problems with defensive tackle Damon Harrison, who was also hoping for a new deal. Harrison said yesterday he planned to show up on time as well, after skipping minicamp.

They may eventually get the upgrades they were hoping for, but for now the team didn’t blink.