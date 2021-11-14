Darius Slay with remarkable 82-yard fumble return for Eagles’ TD

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Denver was moving toward a potentially game-tying touchdown at the end of the third quarter on Sunday at Mile High.

Melvin Gordon was given the ball and the running back coughed it up — big time.

Philadelphia Eagles’ DB Darius Slay came away with the ball. He then fumbled it, picked it up, and was off to the races.

Slay’s return was good for 82 yards and gave the Eagles a 27-13 lead after the PAT.

The call on Eagles’ radio is below.

