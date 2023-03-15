Darius Slay released: 10 potential landing spots for the Pro Bowl CB in free agency

The Eagles are moving on from Darius Slay, as Adam Schefter reports that Philadelphia will release the Pro Bowl cornerback with a June 1 designation since the new league year has begun.

The move will create $17.5 million in cap space, but the team will gain $8.6 million in a dead salary cap

room for Slay, 32, who was entering the final year of his three-year, $50 million deal.

The veteran cornerback was slated to make a base salary of $17 million in 2023 with a cap hit of more than $26 million and could have created $12 million in cap space by restructuring the deal.

With Slay headed elsewhere, we’re looking at 10 potential landing spots for the All-Pro.

Atlanta Falcons

The Brunswick, Georgia native would florish in Atlanta.

A.J. Terrell is a lock down cornerback for the Falcons, and the franchise has Casey Hayward under contract for the 2023 season, but he’s coming off a season ending knee injury.

Hayward was all for Slay’s arrival.

Wtf going on?!?! — Casey Hayward (@show_case29) March 15, 2023

Jacksonville Jaguars

Slay is familiar with Doug Pederson, he’d pair well with Tyson Campbell and Fred Taylor agrees with this message.

Detroit Lions

Slay was traded and exited Detroit with hard feelings thanks to Matt Patricia, but he loves Detroit, they are an ascending franchise, and the cornerback is a better player than both Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Mosely.

Seattle Seahawks

Slay and Quandre Diggs are best friends, and the Pro Bowl cornerback would quickly mesh with Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant, and Mike Jackson.

Baltimore Ravens

Marcus Peters is headed for free agency, and the Ravens could use an elite cornerback opposite Marlon Humphrey, but cash could be a problem with the Lamar Jackson situation brewing.

New England Patriots

The Patriots just re-signed Jonathan Jones, who was a top-50 cornerback, but adding Slay could allow Jalen Mills to replace Devin McCourty at safety.

Houston Texans

Slay currently lives in Houston and could assume the same mentor role under DeMeco Ryans, that he did under Doug Pederson upon arriving in Philadelphia.

He’d also make Derek Stingley Jr. that much better.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have 2022 second-round draft pick Cam Taylor-Britt on the roster, but Eli Apple is currently a free agent and Chidobe Awuzie is rehabbing from a torn ACL.

Las Vegas Raiders

Rock Ya-Sin is a free agent, while Brandon Facyson leaves much to be desired at the position.

Slay would be a rockstar in Las Vegas.

Arizona Cardinals

Slay was a huge supporter of new Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon and they have a roster opening with Byron Murphy Jr. landing with the Vikings.

