Darius Slay recruiting Julio Jones to the Philadelphia Eagles

Julio Jones is still under contract and technically has no say in his next destination, but that hasn’t stop players and fans around the NFL from recruiting the star wideout to their team.

Former NFL defensive back Darius Butler weighed in on the topic, taking to Twitter to ask what team fans think Jones will be on in 2021.

Slay has never been shy about recruiting potential Eagles and he was one of the first to answer Butler. Slay’s recruitment could center around Philadelphia facing the Falcons in the season opener and with Jones on the Eagles or another roster, the task could become a little easier.

Jones said Monday he is planning on leaving the franchise during an interview on FS1’s Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless.

"Oh no, I'm outta there man." – Julio Jones to Shannon Sharpe on playing for the Falcons, while on speakerphone on national television ….. pic.twitter.com/t86PgAOqS9 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) May 24, 2021

“I’m outta there,” Jones said when reached by telephone by Shannon Sharpe.

Jones, whose base salary of $15.3 million is fully guaranteed for the 2021 season, is scheduled to cost the Falcons $23.05 million against the cap in 2021 and has cap hits of $19.263 million in 2022 and 2023.

