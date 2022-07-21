Eagles' Darius Slay rated among top corners in Madden 23 ratings

Slay rated among top corners in Madden 23 ratings originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The latest iteration of EA Sports’ Madden franchise has been rolling out its player ratings this week in advance of the game’s release next month. Today the NFL’s cornerback ratings were unveiled, and one of the Eagles’ biggest stars is right up there among the best.

Four-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay was rated a 92, out of a possible 99, tied for fourth among all NFL cornerbacks. Here are the top ten, in order of Madden rating:

• Jalen Ramsey (LAR) – 98

• Jaire Alexander (GB) – 94

• Tre’Davious White (BUF) – 93

• Darius Slay (PHI) – 92

• Denzel Ward (CLE) – 92

• Marshon Lattimore (NO) – 91

• Stephon Gilmore (IND) – 91

• J.C. Jackson (LAC) – 90

• Marlon Humphrey (BAL) – 90

• A.J. Terrell (ATL) – 89

Slay is the highest-rated Eagle among the players whose ratings have already been released to this point.

After being named to his fourth Pro Bowl following last season, Slay’s rating was raised, from a 90, which ranked 9th in 2021. As avid Madden players know, ratings can go up (or down) during the season as well, depending upon the player’s performance. But this is a fine starting point for him.

Slay finished last season with three interceptions and nine passes defensed, both of which led his team. He also had 50 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries.

Madden 23 will be available for purchase and digital download August 19th.