Darius Slay is the NFC defensive player of the week

PFT named Eagles cornerback Darius Slay our defensive player of the week for Week Two of the 2021 season and the NFL also honored Slay on Wednesday.

Slay has been named the NFC’s defensive player of the week in recognition of his effort in Monday night’s win over the Vikings. It’s the fifth time Slay has taken home that prize.

Slay had two interceptions in the 24-7 win and he played the lead role in making Vikings star Justin Jefferson a non-factor in the proceedings. Jefferson caught six passes for 48 yards a week after feasting on the Packers for 9 catches, 148 yards, and two touchdowns.

Slay and the Eagles will go for a 3-0 start in Washington this weekend.

