Darius Slay explains why Jalen Hurts should be the MVP over Patrick Mahomes

Darius Slay is having a Pro Bowl and All-Pro type of season, but that doesn’t mean he can’t campaign for his quarterback to snag the NFL’s most important individual honor.

During his ‘Big Play Slay’ Podcast via The Volume, Slay made the case for Hurts to be the Associated Press NFL MVP over Patrick Mahomes.

For Slay, it was all about Mahomes having to throw the ball 50 times a game, while Hurts can beat teams in a variety of different ways.

"This is the Jalen Hurts Show, and he's HURTING a lot of defenses right now" —@bigplay24slay lays out the case for @JalenHurts for MVP pic.twitter.com/kKaic1z6Tl — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) December 5, 2022

Hurts is coming off a game in which he threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns (with no interceptions)

while rushing for a touchdown in Philadelphia’s blowout victory over Tennessee.

On the season Hurts has 2,940 yards passing, and 609 yards rushing with 29 touchdowns on the year (20 passing, nine rushing).

Mahomes has logged 3,808 yards passing, 283 rushing yards, and 32 touchdowns (30 passing, two rushing).

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire