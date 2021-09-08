Darius Slay looking to set the tone for the Eagles season against the Falcons

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Darius Slay brings a presence to the Eagles defense and as the veteran cornerback prepares to open his ninth NFL season, he’s looking to set an early tone down in Atlanta.

During his Wednesday media session, Slay told Jeff Skversky of 6ABC, that he wants to “set the tone” on Sunday and get Nick Sirianni his first NFL win.

Slay’s statement says a lot about how Eagles players view the rookie head coach who has preached accountability and discipline from day one.

Sunday’s game also provides a huge early-season matchup with Falcons star wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

List

Predicting wins and losses for the Philadelphia Eagles 2021 schedule

Related

Darius Slay hints at Rodney McLeod likely missing Eagles season opener at Atlanta

Eagles protect 4 practice squad players for season opener vs. Atlanta

Eagles miss out on adding CB Jimmy Moreland after he's claimed off waivers by Texans

Eagles sign CB Mac McCain off of the Broncos practice squad

Eagles ranked 30th out of 32 teams in USA Today's pre-Week 1 NFL power rankings

Recommended Stories