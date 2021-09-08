Darius Slay looking to set the tone for the Eagles season against the Falcons

🔥 Darius Slay on setting the tone for the season Sunday in Atlanta @bigplay24slay says he will do everything he can to get Nick Sirianni his 1st NFL win as HC#NFL #Eagles pic.twitter.com/Fiv3fnZhbX — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) September 8, 2021

Darius Slay brings a presence to the Eagles defense and as the veteran cornerback prepares to open his ninth NFL season, he’s looking to set an early tone down in Atlanta.

During his Wednesday media session, Slay told Jeff Skversky of 6ABC, that he wants to “set the tone” on Sunday and get Nick Sirianni his first NFL win.

Slay’s statement says a lot about how Eagles players view the rookie head coach who has preached accountability and discipline from day one.

Sunday’s game also provides a huge early-season matchup with Falcons star wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

