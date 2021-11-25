Eagles cornerback Darius Slay has scored touchdowns the last two weeks, but he suffered a concussion after scoring against the Saints last Sunday and that created an obstacle to making it three in a row.

Slay made some progress toward getting over that obstacle on Thursday. He was listed as a limited participant in practice after being listed as out on Wednesday.

Practicing is an important step in the path through the concussion protocol. Assuming Slay doesn’t experience any complications from that change in status, he’ll just need clearance from an independent neurologist to get the green light to play against the Giants.

Running back Jordan Howard (knee) was the only player out on Thursday and he is not expected to play on Sunday. Linebacker Shawn Bradley (neck), cornerback Tay Gowan (quad), and defensive end Josh Sweat (knee) were limited along with Slay.

Darius Slay up to limited participation at Eagles practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk