Darius Slay, Landon Dickerson miss Eagles practice Wednesday

Eagles missing two key starters at Wednesday practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Landon Dickerson and Darius Slay were on the sideline watching Wednesday as the Eagles began their practice week at the NovaCare Complex.

Dickerson has been dealing with a foot injury for a couple weeks now, and Slay came out of the game Sunday in Washington with a back injury.

Dickerson missed 11 snaps Sunday in Washington and was replaced by Sua Opeta, a fourth-year free agent and former practice squad member. Opeta has been on the 53-man roster since late last September. He’s played 344 snaps on offense since 2020 and has made four starts.

MORE: Ex-Eagles LB's Hurts take is embarrassingly dumb

Dickerson, who had a lengthy history of injuries in college, has been healthy since being activated for Week 2 last year after rehabbing a college knee injury.

Slay, the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after the Vikings game, missed 16 snaps on Sunday in the win over Washington. He was replaced by second-year pro Zech McPhearson, the Eagles’ 4th-round pick last year. McPhearson played 179 defensive snaps as a rookie last year and has played 28 this year.

Slay has missed only 10 games in his 10-year career and has played in 35 of 37 games since joining the Eagles in 2020. He’s tied for ninth among active players with 25 career interceptions, including two this year and six in 34 games as an Eagle.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown was also absent from practice Wednesday for what the team is calling personal reasons.

READ: Reasons to believe Jalen Hurts could be special

Brown ranks fourth in the NFL with 309 receiving yards. That’s the most by an Eagle through three games since DeSean Jackson had 359 yards three games into the 2013 season.