Darius Slay, Justin Evans miss another Eagles practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Defensive backs Darius Slay and Justin Evans both missed another practice Thursday, leaving their availability for the Eagles’ game against the Jets Sunday in question.

Neither Evans nor Slay left the Eagles’ game against the Rams Sunday early. Both played all 56 defensive snaps in the Eagles’ 23-14 win at SoFi Stadium.

But both popped up on the injury report Wednesday with knee injuries and have now missed the first two days of practice. The Eagles finish the practice week Friday, and while it’s possible for veterans like Slay or Evans to play without practicing at all during the week, it’s rare.

Slay has played in 42 of a possible 43 games since joining the Eagles in 2021. He missed a game against the Jaguars early in the 2022 season with a forearm injury. He’s only missed 10 games in 11 NFL seasons, and he’s the only Eagles defensive back to start all five games so far this season.

Evans, who missed the entire 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons, suffered a neck injury in the Tampa game last month and did not play vs. Washington.

If Slay is unable to play, presumably Josh Jobe would start along with James Bradberry at outside corner. Jobe did not play any defensive snaps on Sunday. Newly acquired Bradley Roby played 25 snaps in the slot Sunday in L.A. and that figure is expected to increase gradually. That meant Bradberry returning outside, with Jobe going to the bench. Mario Goodrich and Eli Ricks also got some reps in the slot Sunday.



If Slay is out for Sunday, the Eagles’ healthy corners are Bradberry, Jobe, Goodrich, Ricks and Kelee Ringo. Zech McPhearson is out for the year with an Achilles and Avonte Maddox is likely out for the year with a pectoral.

The likely starter opposite Reed Blankenship if Evans can’t go is Terrell Edmunds, who competed for the starting job during the summer and has played 182 snaps on defense so far this year, including a start in Washington with Evans out. Rookie Sydney Brown is also on the roster but is dealing with a hamstring injury of his own.

Eight different defensive backs have started at least one game for the Eagles so far this year, and Slay is the only one to start every game (and the only one to even play on defense in every game).

Bradberry, Slay, Evans and Blankenship started the opener; Jobe, Slay, Maddox and Evans the Vikings game; Bradberry, Slay, Evans and Blankenship in Tampa; Jobe, Slay, Bradberry, Evans and Blankenship vs. Washington; and Bradberry, Slay, Goodrich, Evans; and Blankenship Sunday in L.A.

Nakobe Dean remains on Injured Reserve but practiced for a second straight day. The Eagles opened his 21-day practice window on Tuesday. He said Wednesday he’s close to 100 percent and seems to be trending toward playing Sunday but nothing certain yet.

Fletcher Cox (back) and Brown (hamstring), both limited Wednesday, were back at practice Thursday. Defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu, who hadn’t practiced since suffering a triceps injury against Washington, returned on Thursday.

The Eagles will release their official injury report later Thursday, and that will identify who was a full participant and who was limited.