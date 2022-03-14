Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey and others react to WR Christian Kirk landing a 4-year, $72M deal with Jaguars

Jaguars are giving former Cardinals WR Christian Kirk a four-year deal worth up to $84 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson got off to a roaring start in 2022 NFL free agency after he landed a linebacker, one of the NFL’s top right guards and a talented slot wide receiver.

The news of the day centers around just how much Pederson paid that receiver, as Jacksonville agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with former Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk.

The contract could reach upwards of $84 million and the $18 million per season average puts Kirk above names like Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill and others.

Kirk, 25, logged 77 receptions for 984 yards, both of which were career-highs, as well as five touchdowns in 17 games for the Cardinals in 2021.

Twitter reacted and the responses were hilarious.

Darius Slay

Philadelphia Eagles’ Darius Slay during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Slay could switch to offense on a permanent basis.

I need to start working on my routes… back peddling is not it no more!! 😂 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 14, 2022

Jalen Ramsey

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) defends against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams star may ask for another pay raise.

Either that or our prices just went up❕ how we locking down guys who get paid more than us 😂… it’s all blessings tho 🙏🏾 https://t.co/rBWHnXeHtP — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 14, 2022

MasterTes

Jan 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) runs with the ball after a catch against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph (24) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

There are RBs that have had more productive receiving seasons than Christian Kirk, and he’s getting at minimum $18M/yr lol. Cmon dog. https://t.co/ZN5CxpOf2L — Master (@MasterTes) March 14, 2022

Christian Kirk is in rare company

Kirk has never had a 1,000-yard season.

Christian Kirk got the 💰 today 👀 pic.twitter.com/bZPQtEdMhe — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) March 14, 2022

