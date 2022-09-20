Darius Slay, Jalen Hurts lead Eagles to 24-7 rout of Vikings

The Eagles took care of business on Monday Night Football, dominating the Vikings from start to finish.

Philadelphia took a 14-0 lead in the first 15:08 and never looked back, winning easily 24-7. The Eagles moved to 2-0, while the Vikings fell to 1-1.

The home team gained 486 yards, while holding Minnesota to 264 yards, with 71 coming in garbage time.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for 57 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, scoring on runs of 3 and 26 yards. He completed 26 of 31 passes for 333 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

Quez Watkins had the touchdown catch on a 53-yard pass.

Dallas Goedert caught five passes for 82 yards, and DeVonta Smith had seven receptions for 80 yards. A.J. Brown and Watkins both had 69 receiving yards.

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay starred on defense, holding Justin Jefferson in check. He intercepted two Kirk Cousins passes intended for Jefferson in the red zone. Slay also had one tackle and five pass breakups.

Jefferson ended up with six catches for 48 yards.

Cousins was 27-of-46 for 221 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. He was sacked twice. Cousins is 2-10 on Monday Night Football in his career.

