Darius Slay, Jalen Carter may not play Sunday, but Eagles don't think either will be out long

The Eagles were missing a couple of key defensive players at practice on Thursday and they may be without them against the Jets on Sunday as well.

Head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about cornerback Darius Slay and defensive tackle Jalen Carter during his Friday press conference and didn't commit to having either player in the lineup this weekend. Slay has missed two days of practice with a knee injury and Sirianni said that he does not expect it to be a long-term absence if he does sit out against the Jets.

Carter was added to the injury report with an ankle injury that Sirianni said he suffered during practice on Wednesday. He said it's not something the team anticipates will keep him out for a long time, but, like Slay, it could keep him out for Week Six.

The Eagles will release formal injury designations later on Friday.