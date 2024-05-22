Darius Slay hopes to teach Eagles’ rookie cornerbacks how to succeed

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – In a press conference on Wednesday, Philadelphia Eagles veteran cornerback Darius Slay stated he plans to help mentor the new rookie Eagles’ cornerbacks.

“That’s the main thing to teach them how to be a pro,” said Slay. “I was talking to them today, just let them know I’m always here for y’all boys, anything y’all need from me I’ve got you.”

Slay was referring to cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, the No. 22 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Cooper DeJean, a second-round selection.

“(I’m) going to give them the blueprint of everything to help make sure they succeed at this level,” Slay said. “That’s my job to do, that’s what I’ve always been brought up to do. I’m the older brother out of all the siblings so it’s always been my duty to lead. . .”

Mitchell was the second back-to-back All-American in college at Toledo. DeJean is coming from Iowa where he set the single-season record with three interception return touchdowns in 2022.

Slay also noted during the press conference that he believes it’s imperative he attends voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) to serve as a role model for the younger cornerbacks and to help them adjust to the league.

As for Slay’s knee injury from last season, he’s feeling good. Apparently, some of the other players challenged him to a race.

“Guess who won?” Slay said. “The 33-year old. . . the wheels are back.”

