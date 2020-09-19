Darius Slay will honor Kobe Bryant with cleats for Eagles' Week 2 game vs. Rams

Slay will honor Kobe again for Eagles' home opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Darius Slay is making sure the swag matches the expectations. It was a pregame, custom, hooded Kobe Bryant shirsey in Week 1, and now he'll be wearing a pair of Marcus Rivero 1 of 1 Kobe cleats for Week 2.

The cleats honoring Kobe will be pretty slick against the midnight green home uniforms. We all know how big of an Eagles fan Kobe was. Slay stated back in March how much it means to play for his idol’s favorite team, which has to make Sunday's home opener extra special for the 29-year-old.

Slay silenced Terry McLaurin in the Eagles’ loss against Washington, holding him to just a pair of catches when the two were head to head. But no matter how well he played last week, he didn’t look this fresh doing it.

The artist, Marcus Rivero, has put his unique flare on athletes’ footwear across the sports spectrum. Everyone from Drew Brees to Dwyane Wade and even Slay’s teammate DeSean Jackson have donned Rivero’s stylings.

Slay will likely be paired with Rams WR Robert Woods for most of Sunday. He burned the Cowboys for six grabs and 105 yards last week.

Woods really doesn’t stand a chance to mimic those numbers Sunday with Slay patrolling the secondary. Slay has the Kobe cleats, wearing the No. 24, plus the Mamba mentality?! Adds up to a long day for the Rams’ passing game in South Philly.