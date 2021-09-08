Darius Slay hints at Rodney McLeod likely missing Eagles season opener at Atlanta

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Eagles didn’t put Rodney McLeod on the PUP list or injured reserve, so he won’t miss the first six weeks of the regular season.

It does appear that Philadelphia’s captain and veteran safety will miss the season opener at Atlanta on Sunday.

During his Wednesday media session before practice, Darius Slay hinted at McLeod not making the trip.

Recommended Stories