Darius Slay hints at Rodney McLeod likely missing Eagles season opener at Atlanta

Darius Slay on Rodney McLeod: “I wish he was out here for Week 1.” Sounds like Slay spilled the beans on the #Eagles safety’s availability for Sun. vs. the Falcons. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 8, 2021

The Eagles didn’t put Rodney McLeod on the PUP list or injured reserve, so he won’t miss the first six weeks of the regular season.

It does appear that Philadelphia’s captain and veteran safety will miss the season opener at Atlanta on Sunday.

During his Wednesday media session before practice, Darius Slay hinted at McLeod not making the trip.