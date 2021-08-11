Darius Slay has high praise for 2nd-year WR Quez Watkins

Quez Watkins spent the summer working on his craft and he’s now progressed from a bubble player to an integral part of the Eagles deep passing game.

Darius Slay has noticed the work Watkins put in this summer and had high praise for the second-year wide receiver on Wednesday.

“Quez is having an awesome camp, making plays down the field. He’s been consistent. He’s been working hard on and off the field. I’m going to keep working with him and helping him reach his potential”.

Watkins has flashed elite athleticism, coupled with the ability to track the ball and make defenders miss.

It’ll be up to Jalen Hurts to find the shifty wide receiver in open space, thus allowing Watkins to carve his own path in the NFL.

