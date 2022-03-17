Darius Slay, Haason Reddick recruiting CB Patrick Peterson to the Eagles

The Eagles are looking to add talent in the secondary ahead of the 2022 NFL season, and one of the top veteran cornerbacks on the open market has interest in Philadelphia.

Patrick Peterson believes the Eagles and Cowboys are among the top fits for his skills at cornerback, and two of Philadelphia’s biggest stars have already started to recruit Peterson to join Jonathan Gannon.

Peterson, a three-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback with 29 career interceptions, said this about the Eagles.

“I don’t know what Dallas has opposite [Trevon] Diggs, I know they have some young corners over there. I thought Tampa would be in the mix, but they signed [Carlton] Davis back so I knew that was out of the picture. I think Philly is a good fit, I like some of the things they do.”

In 2021 with the Vikings, Peterson logged one interception and five passes defended in 13 games with Minnesota, finishing the year with a similar grade to Steven Nelson.

Guys in the NFL love Slay and he played a huge role in Philadelphia landing Steven Nelson.

The Eagles newest star pass rusher immediately joined Slay in recruiting Peterson to Philly.

