Cornerback Darius Slay made a move from the Lions to the Eagles in a trade last month and he’s just starting to get a handle on how his new team will be using him in defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s scheme.

On a conference call with reporters on Thursday, Slay was asked if the plan was for him to follow the top wideout on opposing teams during games. Slay said he didn’t know what the decision would be and that he’ll do whatever Schwartz calls for, but added that he likes the “challenge” that comes with matching up with the opposition’s No. 1 target.

“I want the game on me,” Slay said, via multiple reporters.

The Eagles didn’t trade for Slay and extend his contract to have him playing anything less than a prominent role in their defense. We’ll see if that means he’ll be traveling the field with one player all day or not, but it’s a good bet he’ll be seeing a lot of the best receivers on the Eagles schedule.

Darius Slay on following top WR: I want the game on me originally appeared on Pro Football Talk