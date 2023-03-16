Darius Slay expected to remain with Eagles after initial contract squabble

Eagles never officially released CB Darius Slay today and now one source said that the Pro-Bowl CB is “expected to stay with the Eagles. It’s not final, but that’s the way it is looking right now.” A new deal could be in the works. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2023

After a day filled with reports that Darius Slay would be released by the Eagles, the Pro Bowl cornerback is now expected to stay in Philadelphia according to Adam Schefter.

Slay’s wife, Jennifer Slay, seemed to confirm the news via Twitter moments ago.

WE HERE BABY!!! 💚🦅🦅🦅 — Jennifer Slay💛✨ (@jennwilliams23) March 16, 2023

It was initially thought that Philadelphia would release the veteran cornerback with a June 1 designation since the new league year has begun.

The move would have created $17.5 million in cap space, with $8.6 million in a dead salary cap room for Slay, 32, who was entering the final year of his three-year, $50 million deal.

The veteran cornerback was slated to make a base salary of $17 million in 2023 with a cap hit of more than $26 million and could have created $12 million in cap space by restructuring the deal.

He’s now poised to run it back with James Bradberry after the cornerback agreed to a 3-year, $38 million contract.

More Eagles News and Notes!

