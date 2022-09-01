Eagles’ CB Darius Slay was emotional after being named a team captain for first time

Being named a captain is one of the highest honors you can earn while playing team sports, and the honor humbled the Eagles’ most talkative player on Thursday.

Darius Slay was named one of Philadelphia’s seven team captains on Thursday, the first time he’s been voted among the leaders in his accomplished career.

While addressing the media after practice, quarterback Jalen Hurts admitted that the usually playful Slay was emotional and had to hold back tears when discussing the honor.

Slay turned 31 in January and made his fourth Pro Bowl in 2021 after starting 16 games, logging three interceptions, scoring three total touchdowns with nine pass breakups.

His attitude is always upbeat, he’s the consummate leader, and his teammates in Philadelphia have rallied around the confident, trash-talking, shutdown cornerback.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire