Darius Slay of Eagles hands interception to 76ers James Harden
Darius Slay picked off a Kirk Cousins pass at the goal line in the third quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles game at the Linc with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.
Slay handed the football to a person who knows what to do with a basketball in Philadelphia, 76ers guard James Harden.
Darius Slay INTERCEPTION at the goal line! @bigplay24slay
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2022
Souvenir for @JHarden13 🏈 @bigplay24slay
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2022
Nice assist! pic.twitter.com/vdJSxKaeoc
— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 20, 2022