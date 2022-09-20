Darius Slay of Eagles hands interception to 76ers James Harden

Barry Werner
Darius Slay picked off a Kirk Cousins pass at the goal line in the third quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles game at the Linc with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.

Slay handed the football to a person who knows what to do with a basketball in Philadelphia, 76ers guard James Harden.

